Shelves are fully stocked with food products and toilet paper as grocery stores remain relatively empty in Beijing on April 2. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- China's economy shrank by 6.8 percent in the first three months of the year, its first quarterly contraction on record, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported on Friday.

The squeeze to its gross domestic product is the first since it started reporting such figures in 1992, and occurred as cities were placed under lockdown, businesses were told to shutter and factories were ordered closed as the country attempted to clamp down on the spread of the deadly and infectious coronavirus.

The bureau said in a statement that industrial, service and market sales all dropped while investment growth slowed as did imports and exports. It added, however, that agriculture and the emerging service industries grew while the sales of daily necessities and online retail sales of physical goods "grew fast."

The contraction was announced as health officials in China's coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan revised up its death toll by nearly 50 percent on Friday.

The Wuhan municipal headquarters for the COVID-19 pandemic increased its number of deaths by 1,290 to 3,869, citing a responsibility to "history, the people and the deceased," read an English-language transition of the notification published by China's state-run Xinhua.

The health officials said the reason for the discrepancy was due to some patients dying at home, a lack of communication between hospitals, incomplete information concerning patients who died from the virus and an overwhelmed medical system that resulted in either mistaken, belated or missed reporting.

The total number of infections was also revised up by 325 to 50,333 patients as of the end of Thursday, the officials said.

"Life and people are what matter most," the notification read. "Every life lost in the epidemic is not only a loss to their family but also a grief for the city. Our sincere condolences go to the families of those who deceased in the the COVID-19 epidemic, and we express deep sorrow to the compatriots and medical workers who lost their lives in the epidemic."

The revision came amid allegations, particularly from the United States, that China has under-reported it figures.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump, who has previously raised questions over China's numbers, told reporters that he doesn't trust their counting as he attacked the Asian nation's handling of its outbreak.

"Do you really believe those numbers in this vast country called China?" he said. "Does anybody really believe that?"

Trump's comments came a day after he announced he was pulling funding from the World Health Organization, accusing it of responding too slow to the public health crisis and taking China's claims of being transparent about its fight against the virus at face value.

Since the outbreak began in December, China has several times adjusted either its numbers or how it counts cases.

In the middle of February, China revised down its death toll by 108 due to "repeated statistics." A day earlier the National Health Commission adjusted who it considers to be a confirmed infection. And earlier this month, China began counting asymptomatic cases for the first time.

China's National Health Commission on Friday reported 26 new cases of the coronavirus and zero deaths over the previous 24 hours, increasing its total infections to 82,367 while its death toll stood pat at 3,342. However, the numbers did not include Wuhan's revisions.

Globally, there were 2.15 million coronavirus infections and 145,563 deaths as of early Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.