Indonesia could be facing a recession this year as the coronavirus takes a toll on the country.

April 16 (UPI) -- Indonesia's economy is expected to take a hit as the novel coronavirus takes a toll on the country and social distancing measures limit business activity in centers like Jakarta.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said this week anywhere from 1.1 million to 3.78 million Indonesians are expected to lapse into poverty, and 2.9 million to 5.2 million could find themselves unemployed during an economic downturn, The Jakarta Post and Malaysia's New Straits Times reported.

"COVID-19 has resulted in the global economy entering a recession," the Indonesian official said, while promising support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The government assessments come as the International Monetary Fund projects Indonesia's economic growth could decline to 0.5 percent in 2020. In 2019, the Indonesian economy grew at 5.02 percent. The IMF had also projected the global economy would contract by 3 percent this year.

Jakarta is currently forecasting contractions for the second and third quarters of the year.

Indonesia's manpower ministry said in a separate report a total of 2.8 million people had lost their jobs by Monday.

"Among developing economies, all countries face health crisis, severe external demand shock, dramatic tightening in global financial conditions and a plunge in commodity prices," the IMF said in its report titled "The Great Lockdown," released earlier this week.

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said the global economy is "very likely" to experience the worst recession since the Great Depression, "surpassing what was seen during the global financial crisis a decade ago."

Curbing regular operations in cities around the world has had a devastating impact on local economies.

Indonesia is imposing social distancing measures in major population centers. Greater restrictions could follow. According to The Jakarta Post, satellite cities near the Indonesia capital are asking for the suspension of commuter trains, citing overcrowding.

Indonesia has reported more than 5,500 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 500 related deaths.