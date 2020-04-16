April 16 (UPI) -- China dismissed U.S. claims that Beijing may have carried out a nuclear test at Lop Nur, calling the report and similar claims "groundless, without foundation."

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Thursday at a regular press briefing China has complied with globally accepted nuclear standards, and that U.S. claims are "not worth refuting."

"China has always adopted a responsible attitude, earnestly fulfilling the international obligations and promises it has assumed," Zhao said.

The U.S. State Department's 2020 Compliance Report, first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, offered some indirect evidence of activity, including digging, at China's Lop Nur nuclear test site.

"China's possible preparation to operate its Lop Nur test site year-round, its use of explosive containment chambers, extensive excavation activities at Lop Nur and a lack of transparency on its nuclear testing activities...raise concerns regarding its adherence to the zero yield standard," the State Department report read.

The U.S. report also claimed China blocked data transmissions from international monitors, but the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization said there has been no interference in data transmission since September, according to The Journal.

The U.S. report is being revealed at a time when President Donald Trump could be seeking China's agreement to talks on a new arms control accord with the United States and Russia. A new accord would replace the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, signed in 2010 during the Obama administration. New START curbs the number of nuclear warheads in U.S. and Russian deployment.

China's rebuttal of U.S. suggestions comes amid a low point in U.S.-China relations.

Taiwan's Central News Agency reported Wednesday U.S. spy plane Rivet Joint flew near Taiwan's southern airspace, the 12th time in the past three weeks.

Beijing's One-China policy does not recognize Taiwan's sovereignty. The U.S. deployment could be to "monitor the movements of the People's Liberation Army in the area," said Su Tzu-yun, a Taiwanese analyst at National Defense and Security Research.

Earlier in the week, Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning and five other vessels sailed near Japanese and Taiwanese territory.