Google is recognizing packaging, shipping and delivery workers with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

April 15 (UPI) -- Google is honoring packaging, shipping and delivery workers during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features the letter "G" in the company's logo sending a heart to a delivery worker who is driving a truck and is represented by the letter "e."

The delivery driver is happy to receive a heart from the "G" who is holding a package.

Google says that as the pandemic continues, Doodles will pay homage to those who are still working on the front lines.

The company started the initiative on April 6 and last paid tribute to public transportation workers with a new Doodle on Tuesday.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines," Google said.