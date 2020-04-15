April 15 (UPI) -- Australia's Federal Police used an unlawful warrant to search a journalist's home last year, the country's high court unanimously ruled Wednesday.

Police raided the home of reporter Annika Smethurst last June trying to identify sources of a story in April 2018 that said the Australian government had plans to expand its spying powers on citizens.

The court said the police warrant "misstated" relevant criminal laws and was not specific enough about the offenses. Smethurst's attorneys wanted the police to destroy data they seized but the court declined.

The information taken, for now, remains in police hands but could face legal challenges if used since the court said it was obtained illegally.

Authorities have been trying to build a case against former intelligence employee Cameron Gill, who they believe was the source of the report.

Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said his office has taken steps to improve the warrant process, but said the court was not clear on whether information obtained can be used in future cases.