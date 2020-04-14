Online retailer Coupang equips its delivery vehicles with view-around cameras to prevent accidents in school zones. Photo courtesy of Coupang

SEOUL, April 14 (UPI) -- A revised law is making drivers sweat in South Korea, as school zone traffic offenses can result in a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Spooked drivers equip their cars with around-view cameras while seeking navigation apps that bypass school zones and buying increased insurance coverage.

The country's unicameral parliament revised the road traffic law in December after an elementary school student was killed by a car in a school zone in Asan, some 55 miles south of Seoul, in September.

Under the law that took effect on March 25, motorists are required to keep to the speed limit of 18.6 kph (about 10 mph) in around 16,000 school zones across the country.

Violators who injure a child under 13 are subject to a fine of at least $4,000. The death of a child will lead to a minimum of three years in prison to a maximum sentence of life in prison.

In addition to the speed limit, drivers have to prove that they kept the "duty of careful driving" after traffic accidents.

The change in law is stirring paranoia among companies and everyday drivers.

Coupang, the country's leading online retailer, immediately installed cameras on all its delivery vehicles to offer a 360-degree view of surroundings.

Mappers said the number of its navigation app downloads jumped more than sixfold in April compared to previous months, as the app enables drivers to avoid school zones.

Other navigation app providers, including SK Telecom and KT, also are testing similar functions.

Insurance companies have responded with programs for car accidents in school zones.