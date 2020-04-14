Prudential Financial Inc. agreed to sell its South Korean unit for $1.9 billion to KB Financial Group. It marks the biggest U.S. insurance company’s exit from South Korea after 30 years. Photo courtesy of Prudential Life Insurance Korea

SEOUL, April 14 (UPI) -- Prudential Financial Inc. agreed to sell its 100 percent stake in its South Korean unit for $1.9 billion, the U.S. life insurer said in a filing.

The agreement marks Prudential's exit from South Korea after three decades. The financial giant established Prudential Life Insurance Korea in 1989.

Among 24 life insurers in South Korea, Prudential Life is the 11th-largest in terms of assets. When it comes to profits, however, the Seoul-based company's ranking is higher, at around seventh place.

The deal, which was managed by Goldman Sachs, was initiated last year and reported in a filing Friday.

The company was working to leave the country before the adoption of the International Financial Reporting Standard 17 in 2023. Under the new accounting rule, the value of Korean insurers is feared to drastically drop because they offered high interest rates to customers in the 1990s and 2000s.

In comparison, the country's interest rates continued to slip in the 2010s to cause losses to insurers. Bank of Korea slashed its benchmark rate to a historically low 0.75 percent in March to deal with coronavirus woes.

KB Financial Group beat out MBK Partners and Hahn & Co. to purchase Prudential Life Insurance Korea.

KB said the acquisition will enhance its competitiveness in the life insurance business.