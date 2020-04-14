April 14 (UPI) -- India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the country's lockdown on Tuesday until May 3 in order to clamp down on the spread of the coronavirus but said some low-risk states may be permitted to slacken some restrictions soon.

In a national address, Modi told India's 1.3 billion citizens that the decision to extend the 21-day lockdown, originally set to end Tuesday, for another two weeks was with the support of the country's states and health experts.

"A month, month and a half ago, several countries had been at par with Indian in terms of corona infection," he said in the address. "But today, corona cases in those countries are 25 to 30 times than that of India. Thousands of people have tragically died in those countries. Had India not adopted a holistic and integrated approach, taking quick and decisive action, the situation in India today would have been completely different."

The lockdown began March 24, forcing all but essential businesses to close and urging citizens to adhere to social distancing guidelines -- moves that Modi said Monday are working, despite the economic hardships they may be causing.

"From an economic only point of view, it, undoubtedly, looks costly right now, but measured against the lives of Indian citizens, there is no comparison itself," he said.

From Monday, areas of the country deemed low risk may have certain restrictions eased, he said, but warned that they will be slapped back in place if lockdown rules are broken or if there is threat of further spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 10,500 people in the country and resulted in 358 deaths, according to a live tracker of the virus by Johns Hopkins University.

Specifics of the extended lockdown will be released Wednesday, his office said.

After his speech, both the Directorate General of Civil Aviation India and the Ministry of Railways announced in separate statements that the suspension of their services would continue until May 3.