Google is recognizing public transportation workers with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

April 14 (UPI) -- Google is thanking public transportation workers during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features the letter "G" in the company's logo sending a heart to a bus driver inside of a bus who is represented by the letter "e."

The company says that as the pandemic continues, Doodles will pay homage to those who are still working on the font lines.

"Today we'd like to say, to all public transportation workers, thank you," Google said.

Google recently gave thanks to grocery workers with a Doodle.