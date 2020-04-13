April 12 (UPI) -- The Taliban said it will release its first group of 20 prisoners in a bid to start intra-Afghan peace talks between the militant group and the government in Kabul.

A peace agreement signed in late February between the United States and the Taliban calls for a prisoner swap of 5,000 militant prisoners held by the Afghan government and 1,000 security forces and government officials held by the militant group "to create the conditions for reaching a political settlement and achieving a permanent, sustainable cease-fire."

"Today, 20 prisoners of the Kabul administration will be released," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted Sunday, adding they will be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Kandahar.

The prisoner release follows the Afghan government releasing about 300 of its inmates since Wednesday when the National Security Council of Afghanistan.

Pursuant to President Ghani's decree of March 11, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan released 100 Taliban prisoners today based on their health condition, age and length of remaining sentence as part of our efforts for peace and containment of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/3K3qa2NZfm— ONSC Press (@NSCAfghan) April 8, 2020

The swap was welcomed by Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, late Sunday, who said it was "an important step in the peace process and the reduction of violence."

"Both sides should accelerate efforts to meet targets specified in the U.S.-Taliban agreement as soon as possible," he tweeted, citing the coronavirus threat to those in prisons.

Last Tuesday, the Taliban suspended intra-Afghan peace talks over disagreements on the release of prisoners. Wednesday, the U.S. backed Afghanistan government announced the release of 100 Taliban prisoners.

On Friday, U.S. Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller met with Taliban leaders amid accusations that both sides had violated their end of the February agreement. The Taliban had accused the United States of continuing raids and drone attacks, which U.S. officials denied.

The peace deal, in which the United States said it will withdraw forces from Afghanistan, is contingent upon the prisoner swap and the start of intra-Afghan talks.