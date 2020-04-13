Afghan security officials show a group of suspected Taliban militants allegedly accused of planning attacks on government and security forces after their arrest from different areas, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on March 10. Photo by Ghulamullah Habibi/EPA-EFE

April 12 (UPI) -- The Taliban has announced it will be releasing its first group of 20 prisoners as part of an agreement aimed at starting peace talks between the militant ground and the Afghan government.

The agreement, signed in late February between the United States and the Taliban, calls for a prisoner swap of some 5,000 Taliban prisoners held by the Afghan government and some 1,000 Afghan security forces and government officials held by the militant group "to create the conditions for reaching a political settlement and achieving a permanent, sustainable ceasefire."

"Today, 20 prisoners of the Kabul administration will be released," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen announced via Twitter on Sunday, adding they will be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Kandahar.

The prisoner release by the Taliban follows the Afghan government releasing some 300 of its prisoners since Wednesday when the National Security Council of Afghanistan announced 100 prisoners were released.

Pursuant to President Ghani's decree of March 11, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan released 100 Taliban prisoners today based on their health condition, age and length of remaining sentence as part of our efforts for peace and containment of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/3K3qa2NZfm— ONSC Press (@NSCAfghan) April 8, 2020

The prisoner swap was welcomed by Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, late Sunday, who said it was "an important step in the peace process and the reduction of violence."

"Both sides should accelerate efforts to meet targets specified in the U.S.-Taliban agreement as soon as possible," he said via Twitter, citing the threat to those in prisons to COVID-19, the coronavirus that has infected nearly 2 million people and caused more than 114,000 deaths worldwide.

Last Tuesday, the Taliban suspended intra-Afghan peace talks over disagreements on the release of prisoners. Then on Wednesday, the U.S. backed Afghanistan government announced the release of 100 Taliban prisoners.

On Friday, Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller, a top U.S commander, held a meeting with Taliban leaders amid accusations that both sides had violated their end of the February agreement.

The Taliban had accused the United States of continuing raids and drone attacks -- accusations the United States had said were groundless.

As part of the agreement, the United States said it would withdraw its troops from the country, a process that began in early March and contingent upon the prisoners swap condiction and the start of peace talks.