Japan is reporting a higher number of coronavirus cases since late March, and authorities have urged the public to stay home. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Anti-viral disinfectants may be running in short supply in Japan, where the government has suggested liquor with high alcohol content could be a viable substitute amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo's health ministry said Monday the government approves the use of brand name alcoholic beverages with 70 to 83 percent alcohol content as replacements for commercial disinfectants, Japanese television network NHK reported. The bulletin was distributed to hospitals nationwide, according to the report.

The ministry said the "special measure" addresses the shortage of disinfectants at hospitals and other institutions of care.

Japan has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases since late March. According to NHK, confirmed cases stand at 8,111, including the patients who were unable to leave the cruise ship Diamond Princess in January.

Tokyo may be the epicenter of Japan's coronavirus outbreak. Nakano Egota Hospital in Tokyo's Nakano Ward reported another 87 cases on Sunday.

According to the Asahi Shimbun, a hospital specializing in emergency care in eastern Japan is at full capacity and no longer able to receive patients requiring urgent attention. Stroke patients and other people with serious illnesses may be being turned away, the report says. Last Thursday, the Japanese Society for Emergency Medicine had warned the nation's health system is at an "extremely difficult stage," and is at the risk of collapse.

The health crisis in Japan is heavily affecting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's standing in the polls.

According to a new survey from Kyodo News, conducted Friday through Monday, about 80 percent of respondents said Abe's declaration of a national emergency came "too late." The declaration came after Japan agreed to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics on March 24. Abe's approval rating is down to 40.4 percent, or 5.1 percentage points, since March 26-28

Ordinary Japanese may be struggling economically while hunting down scarce supplies.

Over the weekend, Abe posted to Twitter a video showing him relaxing at home, drawing anger from the public, according to Kyodo.

"If I stay at home, I won't be paid...if you really want everyone to stay at home, please give us cash as compensation," one user said. The prime minister was trying to urge the public to shelter in place, according to the report.