Google is recognizing grocery workers with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

April 13 (UPI) -- Google is honoring grocery workers during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features the letter "G" in the company's logo sending a heart to a grocery store worker who is represented by the letter "e."

The grocery store worker, who is wearing all green, is standing next to stands of fruits and vegetables along with a cash register.

The company says that as the pandemic continues, Doodles will pay homage to those who are battling the virus.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching A Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines," Google said.

Recent Doodles have given thanks to farmworkers and farmers and custodial and sanitation workers.