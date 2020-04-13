Chinese visit the St. Joseph Catholic Church, closed due to the continuing COCID-19 threat, on Easter Sunday in central Beijing. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- China reported 108 new cases of the deadly and infectious coronavirus on Monday, its highest daily tally since early March.

Beijing's National Health Commission announced the new cases in its daily update, stating 98 of the 108 cases recorded over Sunday were imported.

China has been experiencing a steady decline in new cases of COVID-19 since a peak in early February with the last time it recorded more than 100 cases was over March 5 with 143.

However, as China's indigenous infections have drop, its number of imported cases have climbed, sparking fears of a second surge of infections. On March 5, the health commission reported its imported cases tally for the first time with a total of 20. On Monday, it had over 1,378 such cases, 38 of whom were in serious condition.

To stem imported cases the country has been adopting measures such as closing its land border checkpoints with Russia where many of its imported cases had originated.

On Sunday, the Chinese Consulate in Vladivostok announced the Suifenhe-Pogranici Port Travel Inspection Channel will also be temporary closed starting Monday. It said in a statement that 243 people infected with the virus had entered China's northernmost Heilongjiang Province from its neighboring Russia.

China's Health Commission also reported 61 new asymptomatic cases over Sunday for a total of 1,064. The Asian nation first began reporting confirmed infections where the patient did not exhibit symptoms on April 1.

Meanwhile, its death toll from COVID-19 climbed by two over Sunday for a total of 3,341 since the virus emerged late last year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Since the outbreak began in December, China has registered 82,160 confirmed cases. Once the epicenter of the pandemic, it has since been passed by six other countries with the United States having taken over the top spot with nearly 600,000 infections by Monday morning.

Globally, more than 1.85 million people have been sickened with the virus in the past five months, resulting in more than 114,000 deaths, according to a live tracker of the coronavirus by Johns Hopkins University.