April 11 (UPI) -- A penal colony in Siberia was engulfed in flames following a riot and accusations of brutality at the site.

One prisoner has died and a guard has been hospitalized, according to regional officials who has the inmate's body was found underneath debris as special forces took control of the prison.

The cause of the inmate's death is unclear but regional human rights ombudsman described it as "a violent death."

Before videos surfaced Friday showing buildings on fire at the IK-15 prison in the Siberian city of Angarsk, the region's prison service said prisoners attacked a guard who was trying to help an inmate bleeding from a self-inflicted wound.

Activists say other prisoners were beaten by a guard as punishment and cut their arms in protest.

Russian corrections facilities have been in lockdown since the end of March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.