Pope Francis holds a candle as he presides over Easter's Holy Saturday Vigil held behind closed doors at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on Saturday, April 11, 2020, during the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection. Pool Photos by Possolo/Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Pope Francis urged people not to "yield to fear" during a Holy Saturday vigil inside an empty St. Peter's Basilica.

"Do not be afraid, do not yield to fear: This is the message of hope," said the Pope. "It is addressed to us, today. These are the words that God repeats to us this very night."

The public was barred from the event because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it was streamed for Catholics around the world.

Other churches have taken similar measures for their Easter events, either streaming or broadcasting services live on television.

The Pope also condemned the arms trade and urged those with means to help the poor.

"We are all brothers and sisters -- may we bring the song of life," he said.