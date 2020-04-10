Sudanese celebrate an agreement to dissolve the former ruling National Congress Party in November 2019. A human rights group called on the current government to bring those who killed protesters to justice. Photo by Marwan Ali/EPA-EFE

April 10 (UPI) -- Human Rights Watch on Friday called for Sudan's transitional government to take action against those who have attacked and killed peaceful protesters who demanded changes in the country's leadership and government.

Longtime President Omar al-Bashir stepped down April 11, 2019, after months of protests over bread and fuel prices. Protests continued for the military to hand over power to a civilian government.

By some estimates, more than 100 people have died during the demonstrations.

"Scores of protesters, including teenagers and children, paid with their lives to force al-Bashir out, but a year on, the families of those killed are still searching for justice," Jehanne Henry, East Africa director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement. "Sudanese authorities should step up their efforts to do right by these victims. Justice should not be denied or delayed.

The report said little has been done so far to bring perpetrators of those protesters killed to justice. It charged the government with using lethal and excessive force to disperse some crowds.

"It is very disappointing to protesters, victims, and their families, to see that justice is not moving one step further one year after ousting al-Bashir," said Rifat Makkawi, a human rights lawyer and director of PLACE legal aid center.

The report also called on Sudan to cooperate with the International Criminal Court in its Darfur investigation, which has an arrest warrant for al-Bashir and two others who are in prison for crimes in Darfur.

"Sudan's leaders should not let protesters' sacrifices be in vain," Henry said. "They need to step up efforts at investigating and prosecuting those responsible for killings and other crimes against protesters, including officials at the highest levels."