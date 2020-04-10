Google is recognizing farmworkers and farmers with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

April 10 (UPI) -- Google is thanking farmworkers and farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features the letter "G" in the Google logo sending a heart to a farmer picking vegetables and who is represented by the letter "e."

The company says that as the pandemic continues, Doodles will pay homage to those who are battling the virus on the front lines.

Recent Doodles paid homage to health workers, researchers, doctors, nurses, emergency services workers including firefighters and police officers and custodial and sanitation workers.

"Today we'd like to say, to all farmworkers and farmers, thank you, Google said.

In March, Google promoted hand washing along with Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis who discovered the medical benefits of hand washing in 1847. Google also provided a printable poster featuring Semmelweis that explained proper hand washing techniques.