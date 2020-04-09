Google is paying homage to custodial and sanitation workers with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

April 9 (UPI) -- Google is honoring custodial and sanitation workers during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features the letter "G" in the Google logo sending a heart to a janitor who is represented by the letter "e."

The janitor is holding a mop and standing next to a garbage can along with a mop bucket and spray bottle.

The company says that as the pandemic continues, Doodles will pay homage to those who are battling the virus on the front lines. Recent Doodles have given thanks to emergency service workers including firefighters and police officers and doctors and nurses.

"Today we'd like to say, to all custodial and sanitation workers, thank you," the internet giant said.

Google recently displayed a Doodle that promoted staying at home during the pandemic. The Doodle featured each individual letter of the company's name inside of a home. The letters were reading a book, talking on the phone, playing music and working out.