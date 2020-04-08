A Syrian man collects samples from the site of a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, on April 5, 2017. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on Wednesday accused the Syrian regime of using chemical weapons in three other attacks earlier that year. File Photo by Omar Haj Kadour/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Syria's Assad regime used sarin and chlorine gas in three attacks on opposition forces in March 2017, a chemical weapons oversight group said in a report released Wednesday.

The Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons said the Syrian air force bombed the town of Latamina using sarin gas on March 24 and 25. In a third attack on March 30, the air force carried out a chlorine gas attack on the same town.

The report was the first published by the OPCW's new Investigation and Identification Team. The organization is aligned with the United Nations and other international groups.

"The conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic has brought immense suffering to the entire Syrian population," said OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias in a statement. "Scores of lives have been lost of otherwise destroyed, and millions of people have been displaced.

"In addition to all the atrocities committed during the war, the Syrian people and the international community have been confronted with the repeated use of chemical weapons -- weapons that should belong to the past."

The report said the first attack was launched by an Su-22 military plane with the 50th Brigade of the 22nd Air Division and hit the southern part of the city. It affected 16 people.

The second attack came by air force helicopter and hit the Latamina hospital, affecting 30 people.

The third attack was launched by an Su-22 and again hit southern Latamina, affecting 60 people.

"Attacks of such a strategic nature would have only taken place on the basis of orders from the higher authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic military command," said IIT Coordinator Santiago Oñate-Laborde.