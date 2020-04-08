April 8 (UPI) -- Google is thanking emergency services workers, including firefighters and police officers, during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new Doodle.

The company's homepage features the letter "G" in the Google logo sending a heart to a firefighter and police officer who are represented by the letters "l" and "e" respectively.

Google says that as the pandemic continues, Doodles will pay homage to those who are battling the virus. Doodles have recently given thanks to health workers, researchers, doctors and nurses.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines," the internet giant said.

Google, in March, released a Doodle that promoted hand washing along with Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis who discovered the medical benefits of hand washing in 1847. Google also provided a printable poster featuring Semmelweis that explained proper hand washing techniques.