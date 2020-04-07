Aircraft Spot, an aviation tracker, published data of the movements of the RC-135W, or Rivet Joint, on Tuesday. File Photo by Lindsey Parnaby/EPA

April 7 (UPI) -- A U.S. spy plane was seen flying over South Korean airspace on Tuesday morning, local time, according to an online aviation tracker.

Aircraft Spot published information about the maneuvers of the RC-135W, or Rivet Joint, on Tuesday, three days after the aircraft was seen in South Korean airspace, Yonhap reported.

The Rivet Joint, designed to gather telemetry and other electronic intelligence data before missile launches, has appeared multiple times unannounced over the Korean Peninsula since January.

Last week, North Korea said it had tested "super-large multiple rocket launchers" after Seoul confirmed the regime had again launched short-range missiles from a coastal area. Seoul had said images of the rocket launchers published on Monday are similar to the weapons North Korea deployed in August 2019.

North Korea has engaged in weapons tests amid a national emergency. Pyongyang has claimed there are zero cases of COVID-19 in the country, but the state could also be planning a low-key Supreme People's Assembly this Friday, according to South Korean government officials.

The third session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly is expected to include deliberations on the North Korean budget. Pyongyang's rubber-stamp parliament is the highest sovereign authority under the North Korean constitution, and has the power to amend the constitution and establish basic principles for domestic and foreign policy, according to South Korean news service News 1.

Discussions on spending, including the construction of a new hospital in Pyongyang as proposed by Kim Jong Un, is expected to take place, according to News 1's analysis.

A South Korean unification ministry official told the news service the registration process is different this year. North Korean delegates have previously registered to attend one to two days ahead of the meeting, but this year they may register on the day of the assembly, the source said.

The Seoul source also said it is unclear whether North Korea will hold tours of the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun and revolutionary sites ahead of the meeting, according to the report.