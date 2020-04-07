Google is honoring doctors and nurses in a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

April 7 (UPI) -- Google is thanking doctors, nurses and medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features the letter "G" in the company's logo sending a heart to a medical worker in uniform.

The company has said that as the pandemic continues, Doodles will honor those who are battling the virus. Monday's Doodle gave thanks to health workers and researchers.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines," Google said.

Google recently released a Doodle that promoted staying at home during the pandemic. The Doodle featured each individual letter of the company's name inside of a home. The letters were reading a book, talking on the phone, playing music and working out.