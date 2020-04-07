April 7 (UPI) -- Tropical Cyclone Harold was bearing down on the island of Fiji early Wednesday morning local time in the South Pacific Ocean.

The monster storm lashed the Vanuatu Islands Monday into Tuesday as it charged eastward, battering the small islands, which are situated about 1,500 miles east of Australia's northeast coast, with fierce winds and heavy rains as it made landfall.

Harold, which AccuWeather meteorologists have been monitoring for over a week, formed on Thursday in the Coral Sea before heading east toward the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

The Solomon Islands were the first to be blasted by the strengthening cyclone over the weekend. The Solomon Island Herald reported on Monday that at least six people were killed, and their bodies recovered, after a ferry with 27 people on board encountered dangerous seas stirred by the cyclone.

RELATED Bomb cyclone to bring blast of winter back to parts of Northeast

With the dangerous seas persisting through Monday, the Royal Solomon Island Police Force was urging that all small craft remain out of the water.

On Monday, local time, Severe Tropical Cyclone Harold reached what is expected to be its peak intensity with wind speeds of 165 mph as it crossed the northern islands of Vanuatu. Winds of this speed made Harold a Category 5 cyclone on the Fiji scale and equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic and East Pacific oceans.

Harold was downgraded to a Category 4 cyclone on Tuesday, but remained a dangerous storm.

"Communications to Santo and Malekula [Vanuatu's two largest islands] are cut now, so we don't know what's happening," said Eric Durpaire, the chief of Vanuatu's field office for UNICEF Pacific, over the phone from the country's capital of Port Vila, according to The Guardian. He added that the roof of the municipality building on Santo collapsed, and there was also flooding damage.

No deaths have been reported thus far from Harold in Vanuatu; however, with communication down in some of the hardest hit areas it may be days before the public is made aware of the extent of the damage.

Farther away from the eye of the cyclone, outer rain bands pounded the southern islands of Vanuatu. Rainfall on the island of Aneityum reached 166 mm (6.5 inches) on Monday night.

The International Federation of the Red Cross shared "devastating images" from parts of Vanuatu that were walloped by Harold.

Even as Harold pulls away, heavy tropical rainfall will continue. An AccuWeather Local StormMax of 23 inches is predicted for locations baring the brunt of Harold in Vanuatu.

Vanuatu is one of the few countries in the world that, as of Monday, still has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to The Guardian. The country is closed to international travelers and has also enacted curfews and banned gatherings of more than five people. In order for residents to evacuate and receive help following Harold, some of these restrictions have been temporarily lifted.

On Tuesday, Vanuatu revoked their domestic travel ban, and Air Vanuatu announced that domestic passenger flights would resume on Friday.

Forecasters expect Harold to pass near or just south of Fiji. Fiji Airways moved several aircraft overseas to avoid damage as the intense cyclone approached, according to the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.

Fiji's National Disaster Management Office announced evacuation orders on Tuesday afternoon, local time, asking those in low-lying areas to move to higher ground ahead of Harold.