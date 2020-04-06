Google is paying homage to health workers and researchers in the scientific community in a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

April 6 (UPI) -- Google is giving thanks to public health workers and researchers in the scientific community during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features the letter "G" in the company's logo sending a heart to a researcher who is represented by the letter "e."

Google said as COVID-19 continues, Doodles will recognize and honor those on the front lines who are battling the virus.

Google has recently released Doodles that promoted staying at home during the pandemic and hand washing along with Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis who discovered the medical benefits of hand washing in 1847.