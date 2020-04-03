Signs encouraging people to practice safe social-distancing remain in public areas as the threat of the deadly coronavirus fades in Beijing on Sunday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- The coronavirus pandemic could cost the world as much as $4.1 trillion, the Asian Development Bank said Friday as the pandemic surged to more than 1 million people infected with COVID-19 worldwide.

The Manila-based regional development bank forecast in its Asian Development Outlook 2020 report that the pandemic could have a global cost of between $2 trillion and $4.1 trillion, equaling between 2.3 percent and 4.8 percent of global GDP, due to the virus' spread through Europe, the United States and other major economies.

The figure is a stark increase from the $347 billion at the top end, or equivalent to 0.4 percent of global GDP, it predicted on March 6.

The bank also revised down its growth forecast for Asia to 2.2 percent from the 5.5 percent it had predicted in September. Assuming the pandemic ends, it expects growth to rebound to 6.2 percent next year.

However, ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada admitted that these numbers could be off depending on how the world reacts to the pandemic, calling on world leaders to implement measures to lessen the virus' impact on the markets.

"The evolution of the global pandemic -- and thus the outlook for the global and regional economy -- is highly uncertain," Yasuyuki said in a statement. "Growth could turn out lower, and the recovery slower, than we are currently forecasting. For this reason, strong and coordinated efforts are needed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and minimize its economic impact, especially on the most vulnerable."

For China specifically, the bank sees its recent contraction in industry, services, retail sales and investment to drag growth down to 2.3 percent this year though with expectations it will rebound to 7.3 percent in 2021.

Excluding the industrialized economies of Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore and Taipei, growth in developing Asia was revised down to 2.4 percent from 5.7 percent last year.

The report blames the slow growth not on Asia but on the "deteriorating external environment with growth stagnating or contracting in the major industrial economies of the United States, Euro area and Japan."

The report follows the World Bank forecast for East Asia, the Pacific and China on Monday that projected growth to slow this year to 2.1 percent in the base-line scenario or -0.5 percent at the lower-case scenario depending on how long the pandemic lasts. The region sustained a 5.8 percent growth in 2019.

The ADB report was published after the pandemic had surged passed the 1 million-infections mark on Thursday, according to a live map tracker of the virus by Johns Hopkins University. It also tallied more than 53,000 deaths attributed to the virus since it emerged four months ago.