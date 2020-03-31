Messages are projected onto the Great Pyramid near Cairo, Egypt, on Monday, which pay tribute to front-line workers and caution residents to stay home. Photo by Khaled Elfiqi/EPA-EFE

March 31 (UPI) -- Egypt's most famous pyramid is being used to relay important messages to residents near Cairo about the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry is lighting up the Great Pyramid with messages that salute front-line workers and ask locals and tourists to stay home and protect themselves from the virus.

The messages on the pyramid, which is one of the three famed Giza pyramids, are intended to keep Egyptian families safe during the global health emergency, tourism minister Khaled Anani said.

The messages are projected onto the facade of the pyramid in both Arabic and English. Among the messages are, "Stay at home," "Protect yourself" and "Salute to our security workers."

The Great Pyramid, also known as the Pyramid of Khufu, is the oldest and the largest of the three in the Giza complex and is one of the original Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

"Thanks to those who protect us and fight the disease and the virus," the ministry wrote on its Facebook page. "While we sit in our homes there are other people, doctors and nurses, hospital workers [saving] the lives of patients, [protecting] us and others."

As of Tuesday, Egypt has more than 650 cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.