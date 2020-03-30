Ambulance workers treat a victim at the scene of a suicide attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, on December 22, 2018. Militant group al Shabab was suspected in the attack, as well as another on Sunday that killed a former regional governor. File Photo by Yusuf Warsame/EPA-EFE

March 30 (UPI) -- The terrorist militant group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing over the weekend that killed a former statesman in Somalia.

Authorities said the attack Sunday killed Abdisalan Hassan Hersi, the former governor of Nugaal region, in Garowe. He died about an hour after he arrived at the hospital.

Former Nugal region police chief Farah Galangoli was injured in the attack.

Authorities said it's not known if Hersi or Galangoli was the intended target.

Garowe, nearly 600 miles from Mogadishu, is considered one of the more stable regions of Somalia and has a robust security force. While al-Shabab doesn't have much of a presence in Puntland, the group is active and central and southern Somali.

Al-Shabab also claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in Mogadishu last week that killed three people.

U.S. forces carried out an airstrike in Somalia last month that killed an al-Shabab leader for his involvement in an attack that killed Army Spc. Henry Mayfield, 23, in January.