A public security person wearing a protective face mask stands in front of a lake in Wuhan, on Sunday. Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, partly lifted the lockdown allowing people to enter the city after more than two months. Chinese authorities eased the quarantine measures as cases of Covid-19 across China have plummeted, according to Chinese government figures. Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

March 29 (UPI) -- The original epicenter of the coronavirus, mainland China, is "basically blocked," according to an official as the outbreak continues to increase worldwide with more than 30,000 deaths reported.

China, which led the world in deaths until March 19, has about one-tenth of the fatalities at 3,300, China's Health Commission said Sunday.

Worldwide, the death count is 31,882 with 681,706 cases, according to Johns Hopkins tracking.

In all, 145,696 have recovered from the virus worldwide.

National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said the additional deaths and virtually all cases have been imported from other countries -- meaning the victims caught the virus from elsewhere.

On Sunday, China reported five additional deaths, bringing the toll to 3,300 and 45 cases, all but one imported, for a total of 81,439.

It was the fourth consecutive day that Hubei province recorded no new confirmed cases. The deaths from Saturday, however, were in Hubei.

Feng confirmed 693 of those cases have come from 42 countries, including from seven nations that account for 83.4 percent of the total.

As the number of active confirmed cases had dropped to 3,300, he cautioned there is a possibility of a new wave of transmission.

China has temporarily suspended the entry into China by foreign nationals holding visas or residence permits as of Saturday.

But life is beginning to get back to normal in Humei province, including Wuhan, which has been on virtual lockdown for several weeks.

And China has been helping other nations, including sending a plane loaded with medical personnel and supplies to Pakistan.

Domestic flights in China's Hubei province resume Sunday, except from Wuhan.

In addition, China is boosting air freight capacity to stabilize supply chains as air passenger services are minimal.

"Recently, domestic epidemic prevention and control measures have continued to improve [...] the appropriate increase in all-cargo aircraft and related support policies, and measures have been introduced, and the current tension in international air cargo capacity has been alleviated to some extent," said Zhang Qing, spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Administration of China, according to CGTN, the nation's television network.

She added there are 930 all-cargo flights per week, which is close to the pre-epidemic level.

Worldwide, up to one-third of the world's population is now under lockdown. That has led to the loss of jobs, ban on gathering of people, including cultural and sporting events, and strain on medical resources. Nations have sought to provide economic relief, led by a $2.2 trillion aid package signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday.

China has dropped to third in deaths, behind No. 1 Italy with 10,023 and No. 2 Spain with 6,528. In terms of cases, the United States has reported 124,686, outdistancing Italy with 92,472. Spain is fourth with 78,797. The United States passed the 2,000 death toll milestone Saturday.

Italy, which reports its results at 7 p.m. local time, recorded an 11.2 percent increase in cases with 919 more on Saturday.

Pope Francis, who canceled appearances at St. Peter's square since early March, including Easter, said in his weekly Angelus streamed from inside the Vatican that nations must work together in peace to thwart the outbreak.

"I join all those who have accepted this appeal and invite everyone to follow by stopping all forms of war, hostility and promote the creation of corridors for humanitarian aid, openness to diplomacy, attention to those who are in a situation of great vulnerability," he said.

Weeks ago, the pandemic spread into Spain, fueled by nearly 3,000 Valencia football fans who traveled from Spain to Milan to watch their team play Atalanta in a European Champions League game on Feb. 19, CNN reported.

Days later, people who had traveled from Italy began coming down with the symptoms, including a cough and difficulty breathing. Despite rising cases, bars and cafes remained opened and thousands of people took to the streets for International Women's Day on March 8, including 120,000 in Madrid.

Spain recorded the highest increase of deaths -- 838 -- but the increase fell from 27 percent to 14 percent, which is the lowest since March 16.

The cases rose 6 percent and 14,709 people have recovered from the illness to 14,709. Of those hospitalized, 4,907 people are now in intensive care.

On Saturday, health officials predicted "stabilization phase" though restrictions on people's movements have tightened for the next two weeks.

In other developments:

"There are different projections as to how long the lockdown might last," Gove told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

"I can't make an accurate prediction, but everyone does have to prepare for a significant period when these measures are still in place."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who on Monday imposed the strongest measures in Britain since the end of World War I, has tested positive for the virus.

On Sunday, Britain reported 209 deaths in the past 24 hours for a total of 1,228. An additional 2,433 tested positive for a total of 19,522.

Patrick Devedjian, a Cabinet minister and adviser to former presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy, said in a tweet Thursday, that he had contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalized: "Tired but stable [thanks to doctors and health workers], I'm recovering."

The nation was third in number of deaths at 2,314, with Sunday's figures still to be reported. The cases were at 38,105.

Australia has reported 3,980 cases, 431 more than in the previous day, according to health ministry. Sixteen deaths were attributable to the virus, health officials said.

South Korea confirmed 105 new coronavirus cases for a total of 9,583, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday. The death toll increased by eight to 52.

The new date for the start of the Summer Olympics in Japan has been targeted for July 23, 2021 after the International Olympic Committee postponed it for this July, The New York Times reported.

The number of cases climbed to 979 in India on Sunday with the death toll rising to 25 from 19, according to the Union health ministry.

Cruise ship: Holland America's Zaandam, in which four passengers died and 53 guests have reported influenza-like symptoms, was granted passage through the Panama Canal to sail to South Florida.

The vessel remained stranded at sea for weeks, the cruise line confirmed Sunday. On board are 1,243 guests and 586 crew members.

The cruise line plans to transfer groups of healthy Zaandam guests to Rotterdam, with strict protocols for this process developed in conjunction with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.