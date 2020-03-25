New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ordered her country to begin a month-long lockdown to stymie the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Wednesday that the Ministry of Civil Defence declared a State of National Emergency ahead of the country going under lockdown in order to halt the spread of the deadly and infectious coronavirus.

"From midnight tonight, we bunker down for four weeks to try and stop the virus in its tracks, to break the chain," Ardern said before parliament. "Make no mistake, this will get worse before it gets better."

Ardern's ominous message came as New Zealand's Ministry of Health reported 50 new and probable cases of COVID-19, increasing its total to 205 as the country goes into lockdown in order to stop community transmission of the virus from infecting thousands in the archipelago nation.

Of its infections, only five have been hospitalized and there have been no deaths, but the State of National Emergency was declared because they have "a window of opportunity" to stop the virus before it gets worse and, ultimately, save lives.

"It's that simple," she said. "In this fight against a virus, we have some things on our side."

The prime minister announced the lockdown would be in effect within 48 hours on Monday when its number of cases passed 100, ordering the country's some 4.7 million people to prepare to stay at home and not to interact with those outside for a minimum of a month.

She said the declaration goes into effect at 12:21 p.m. and will allow the director of Civil Defence Emergency Management to coordinate and use resources made available and gives it the power to oversee the supply of food, fuel and other essential supplies; regulate land, water and air traffic; close roads and public places; evacuate premises including public spaces; and prohibit people from any place deemed necessary.

"This declaration helps us limit our exposure, and the exposure of the most vulnerable members of our community, to COVID-19," she said. "In short, it will help save lives."

The police and military will be working to remind people to follow the lockdown with the ability "to escalate" if required.

"They can arrest if needed," she said.

It is the second time the declaration has been made. The first was after Christchurch was struck by an earthquake in 2011.

She said the declaration is needed "to preserve our way of life."

Meanwhile, the declaration was being made as Malaysia's Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin extended the nationwide movement control order until April 14, Malay Mail reported.

The MOC, essentially a shutdown of all non-essential businesses as well as a closing of its borders, began March 18 and was to expire March 31, but Muhyiddin extended it by two weeks on Wednesday as the country's number of confirmed cases continued to rise.

According to the Ministry of Health, the country has 17 deaths attributed to the virus and 1,796 confirmed cases.

He said the extension was called become of the continuing uptick in cases and that he was announcing it now so people have time to prepare.

"I know you feel burdened but I don't have a choice," he said. "I have to extend the MCO for your own safety."