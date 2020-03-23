A group of Chinese film students, not wearing face masks, visit a tourist area as the threat of the deadly coronavirus fades in Beijing on Sunday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- For the fifth day in a row on Monday, China reported no new local infections of COVID-19 in Hubei province, the former epicenter of the global outbreak, as New Zealand, Australia, India and the United Arab Emirates institute strict measures to combat the growing pandemic.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that in 48 hours the country will go under lockdown for a month in order to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus and prevent the deaths of thousands of New Zealanders.

The archipelago nation reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 over Sunday, the majority of them connected with travelers. However, doctors have been unable to track down how two of the new patients contracted the virus, suggesting it is now spreading among the community.

Ardern said in response the country has raised its COVID-19 alert system implemented on Saturday to Level 3 -- Restrict and then in 48 hours it will rise to Level 4 -- Eliminate, placing the most significant restrictions on its public in modern history.

"If community transmission takes off in New Zealand, the number of cases will double every five days," she said in a televised address. "If that happens unchecked, our health system will be inundated and thousands of New Zealanders will die."

In the next two days, all non-essential businesses must close, all events and gatherings must be canceled and schools must shut their doors to all but the children of essential workers.

Under Level 4, everyone will be ordered to stay home for a month with exceptions for doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, police officers and the like, she said.

"This is not a decision taken lightly," she said, "but it is our best chance to slow the virus and to save lives."

Bars, museums, movie theaters and other places where people congregate must close immediately while restaurants and take-out services must cease operating by Wednesday, she said, adding, companies must implement "alternative ways of working" as people will be barred to only working at home to limit public interaction.

The announcement came as pubs, clubs, gyms, indoor sporting venues, cinemas, casinos and other such places of congregation closed mid-day Monday in Australia.

The new measures are to be re-evaluated on a monthly basis, Prime Minister Scott Morrison's office said in a release, but "Australians should expect these measures to be in place for at least six months."

Schools will remain open until the end of the current term with commitments to re-open at the end of the break, subject to the advice of health officials, it said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told lawmakers Monday that it will be a test for all Australians.

"The more Australians work together, the more we share the sacrifice and the burden, the more we do the right thing, the more lives and the more livelihoods we'll save," he said. "And when the virus passes -- and it will -- we will be stronger on the other side."

In India, a curfew that went into effect on Sunday has been extended until March 31, affecting 75 districts, including the capital New Dehli, where only essential services will operate, according to the official Press Information Bureau of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Monday that he has asked state governments to enforce the lockdown.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously," he said in a tweet. "Please, save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously."

Modi heralded Sunday's dawn-to-dusk curfew as having shown that they were capable of beating the coronavirus while urging people to remain in their homes.

In the UAE, the government on Monday ordered its residents to stay home. It also ordered the suspension of all inbound and outbound passenger flights and for commercial centers, shopping malls and markets to close for at least two weeks.

The government warned that its law on communicable diseases, which includes jail time and fines, will be enforced, the official Emirates News Agency reported.

The tightened restrictions came as the global death toll continued to climb, reaching 14,706 by Monday morning and the number of infections nearing 400,000, according to a live tally by Johns Hopkins University.

In China, the former epicenter of the outbreak, the National Health Commission reported nine deaths and 39 new infections over the previous 24 hours, increasing its totals to 81,093 infections and 3,270 deaths to the disease.

Among the figures, Hubei -- home to Wuhan city where the coronavirus emerged in December -- has registered 3,153 deaths and nearly 68,000 infections, but the last patient to contract the disease in the province was on Tuesday.

The newly reported infections were all imported from overseas, as have been all but one infection recorded since Hubei registered its most recent patient, according to data from China's National Health Commission.