March 23 (UPI) -- China reported no new local infections of COVID-19 in the original epicenter of Hubei province for a fifth consecutive day Monday as the World Health Organization warned its spread was accelerating elsewhere.
Chinese health officials said Hubei reported no new cases of confirmed or suspected infections and nine deaths on Sunday. The area has sustained 67,800 cases and more than 3,100 deaths since the crisis began.
Overall in the country, the National Health Commission reported 39 new infections over the previous 24 hours and nine deaths, increasing its totals to 81,093 infections and 3,270 deaths to the disease.
Although China continued to report a slowdown, the coronavirus is stepping up its spread in other parts of the world, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in his daily briefing from Geneva, Switzerland.
"The pandemic is accelerating," he said. "It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases, and just four days for the third 100,000 cases. You can see how the virus is accelerating."
A running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University showed more than 362,000 confirmed cases worldwide as of early Monday afternoon, with more than 15,400 deaths and nearly 100,500 recoveries.
But Ghebreyesus said the world was not a "prisoner to statistics" or "helpless bystanders."
"We can change the trajectory of this pandemic," he said, but only if every developed nation goes on the offensive in a coordinated manner by increasing testing and tracing and quarantining every suspected contact.
Because some nations are struggling more than others to do so, Ghebreyesus called on the G-20 group of developed nations to work "as one" in a coordinated international effort to provide much-needed medical equipment on a global basis.
"This week I will be asking the G-20 nations to work together to increase production, avoid export bans and ensure equity of distribution on the basis of need," he said.
Meanwhile, New Zealand, Australia, India and the United Arab Emirates instituted strict measures Monday to combat the growing pandemic.
Australia/New Zealand
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that in 48 hours the country will go under lockdown for a month in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The archipelago nation reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the majority of them connected with travelers. However, doctors have been unable to track down how two of the new patients contracted the virus, suggesting it is now spreading among the community.
Ardern said in response the country has raised its COVID-19 alert system implemented on Saturday to Level 3 -- Restrict. In 48 hours, it will rise to Level 4 -- Eliminate, placing the most significant restrictions on its public in modern history.
"If community transmission takes off in New Zealand, the number of cases will double every five days," she said in a televised address. "If that happens unchecked, our health system will be inundated, and thousands of New Zealanders will die."
In the next two days, all non-essential businesses must close, all events and gatherings must be canceled and schools must shut their doors to all but the children of essential workers.
The announcement came as pubs, clubs, gyms, indoor sporting venues, cinemas, casinos and other such places of congregation closed midday Monday in Australia.
The new measures are to be re-evaluated on a monthly basis, Prime Minister Scott Morrison's office said in a release, but "Australians should expect these measures to be in place for at least six months."
Schools will remain open until the end of the current term with commitments to reopen at the end of the break, subject to the advice of health officials, it said.
Morrison told lawmakers Monday that it will be a test for all Australians.
"The more Australians work together, the more we share the sacrifice and the burden, the more we do the right thing, the more lives and the more livelihoods we'll save," he said. "And when the virus passes -- and it will -- we will be stronger on the other side."
Hong Kong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Monday afternoon announced that the semi-autonomous region would prohibit all foreign tourist arrivals.
The ban will last 14 days, she said, explaining that it is in force for all non-Hong Kong residents, and those coming from mainland China, Macau and Taiwan will be subjected to a 14-day compulsory quarantine.
She also said the government plans to legislate an amendment to prohibit the some 8,600 bars and restaurants with liquor licenses from selling alcohol to prevent social transmission of the virus.
India
In India, a curfew that went into effect on Sunday has been extended until March 31, affecting 75 districts, including the capital New Delhi, where only essential services will operate, according to the official Press Information Bureau of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Monday that he has asked state governments to enforce the lockdown.
"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously," he said in a tweet. "Please, save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously."
Modi heralded Sunday's dawn-to-dusk curfew as having shown that they were capable of beating the coronavirus while urging people to remain in their homes.
United Arab Emirates
In the UAE, the government on Monday ordered its residents to stay home. It also ordered the suspension of all inbound and outbound passenger flights and for commercial centers, shopping malls and markets to close for at least two weeks.
The government warned that its law on communicable diseases, which includes jail time and fines, will be enforced, the official Emirates News Agency reported.
Scenes from a pandemic: World copes with COVID-19
Palestinian volunteers disinfect a street as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 22. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
Volunteers disinfect the interior of a mosque. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
Palestinian children play video games in the southern Gaza Strip on March 22. The United Nations has warned that a COVID-19 outbreak in Gaza could be disastrous, given the high poverty rates and weak health system in the coastal strip under Israeli blockade since 2007. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
A group of students visit a tourist area as the threat of the deadly coronavirus fades in Beijing on March 22, 2020. China has reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases for the first time since the pandemic began. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Marina Street in Barcelona is scarcely populated on March 21. Photo by Andreu Dalmau/EPA-EFE
A security guard eats at a neighborhood checkpoint as the threat of the coronavirus fades in Beijing on March 21. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
A delivery driver hauls boxes to a store. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
A trader puts on his vest on an empty floor at the New York Stock Exchange after the closing bell on Wall Street in New York City on March 20. The New York Stock Exchange will close down the floor and will move temporarily to fully electronic trading on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
An informational guidebook is held by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference at the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 20. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
Palestinian health workers clean the courtyard of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees school wearing protective gear to help prevent the spread of coronavirus at Khan Youns refugee camp in southern Gaza on March 18. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
Gaza has not confirmed any infections, but doctors in many cases believe the virus has arrived and fear that a lack of disease surveillance systems -- shortages of tests, basic supplies and properly trained professionals -- is allowing an invisible pandemic to spread. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
A thermographic camera checks arriving passengers' body temperature at a quarantine station at Narita International Airport in Chiba prefecture, Japan on March 16. Japanese government requests that people arriving from China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau and Iran wait for two weeks at designated facilities or their home in Japan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
A lone passenger walks through baggage claim. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
A man sits in a bus station in central Tel Aviv on March 16. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE
A traveler takes photos of a departure board showing canceled flights at Tokyo International Airport on March 15. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
The Capitol One Arena, home to the NBA's Washington Wizards and the NHL's Washington Capitals, is quiet on March 12, after the leagues suspended their seasons. The NCAA and MLB did, too. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A shopper grabs a few cans of soup in an aisle of near-empty shelves in a San Francisco store on March 12. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo
A woman walks by the Broadway venue for Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" in New York City on March 12. Broadway shows and other large gatherings have been canceled as coronavirus continues to spread in the United States. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Drive-through COVID-19 testing is performed by appointment at the Kaiser Permanente French Campus in San Francisco on March 12. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Travelers stand in line at the Adolfo-Suarez Barajas International Airport in Madrid on March 12, the morning after Trump announced the travel ban on flights from Europe. Photo by Emilio Naranjo/EPA-EFE
Medical personnel wearing protective gear help the family of a patient carry her to a CT scan in the Rassolakram hospital in Tehran on March 11. Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/UPI | License Photo
Medical personnel check a CT scan of the lungs of a patient at the Rassolakram hospital in Tehran on March 11. Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/UPI | License Photo
Passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship board a chartered airplane at Oakland International Airport in Oakland, Calif., on March 11 after being released from a 21-day quarantine on the ship. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo
Shoppers don masks on Clement Street in San Francisco on March 11. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a televised prime-time address from the Oval Office on March 11, announcing that travelers from most European countries would not be allowed to enter the United States for 30 days. Pool Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo
Palestinian municipality workers wearing protective gear disinfect a park to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Gaza on March 11. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo
A cyclist passes the Hoover Tower on the usually bustling Stanford University campus in Palo Alto, Calif., on March 10. Stanford is among many campuses around the world closing to protect from the virus. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Purple ribbons hang outside of the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue in New Rochelle, N.Y. on March 10. A 1-mile containment zone around the city in Westchester County was set up in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A closed sign hangs in the window of a barber shop in New Rochelle. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., uses hand sanitizer during a committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 10. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Guests have their temperature checked before being allowed to enter an international shopping mall in Beijing on March 10. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits patients via video calls on March 10 at the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, where the outbreak began. Photo by Ju Peng/EPA-EFE/XINHUA
The cruise ship Grand Princess is seen 15 miles off the California coast as it waits to enter San Francisco Bay on March 9. The ship was being held in quarantine with 21 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 aboard. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and other federal health officials give an update at the White House on March 9. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
The first known case of coronavirus in Washington, D.C., was connected to the Christ Episcopal Church in Georgetown. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
The CDC has been criticized for a slow rollout of test kits in the United States, along with other problems. Photo courtesy of CDC | License Photo
This illustration, created at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Image courtesy of CDC
| License Photo
A notice posted at St.Thomas's Hospital in London on March 9 proclaims a lack of face masks. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
A girl wears a protective face mask outside a shop selling hand sanitizer in Beijing on March 8. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
The Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II arcades, Italy's oldest active shopping mall, stands nearly empty in Milan. Italian authorities have taken the drastic measure of putting the whole country on lockdown. Photo by Matteo Corner/EPA-EFE
Shelves are empty in a grocery store on March 5, after panic buying in Beijing. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
The Seoul subway mascot, Ddota, promotes the use of hand sanitizer in South Korea on March 4. South Korea's efforts to contain the virus offer lessons for other countries. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
A street in Seoul's Namdaemun market, a popular tourist destination, is nearly empty on March 4. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
Health workers in biohazard suits treat patients at a drive-through coronavirus testing center at Seoul Metropolitan Eunpyeong Hospital on March 4. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton bumps elbows with guests on the red carpet at the premiere of the "Hillary" documentary in New York City on March 4. People around the world are eschewing handshakes to avoid spreading germs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Debbie Birx speaks during a press briefing as Pence listens at the White House on March 4. Pence is leading the federal response to the outbreak. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
A worker sprays disinfectant inside a Vietnam Airlines airplane at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on March 3. Photo by Luong Thai Linh/EPA-EFE
Researchers with the Emerging Infectious Disease branch at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, conduct studies in order to find a solution for the coronavirus, on March 3. Photo by USAMRDC/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians walk near the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on March 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
People pass by the countdown clock for Summer Olympics at the Tokyo station in Tokyo on March 2. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Office workers wearing face masks are seen at the Shinjuku station in Tokyo on March 2. Some companies are granting flexible-time work schedules or work from home to curb the spread of new coronavirus infections. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Tokyo Disneyland, closed to curb the spread of the virus, in Urayasu, Chiba-Prefecture, Japan, was empty of tourists on February 29. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Traders work on the the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on February 28. The markets have been dropping on worries about how the epidemic will affect the worldwide economy. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Trump takes questions on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington, D.C., on February 26. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI. | License Photo
A hospital worker in a biohazard suit checks his phone at Daegu Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea on February 21. Most of South Korea's cases were traced to a secretive religious organization, where a "super spreader" with the virus came in contact with hundreds. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
Transit workers use a thermal sensor to check a passenger's body temperature at a subway station in Daegu, South Korea on February 21. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
Infectious disease expert Galia Rahavm shows an isolation room as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tours the Chaim Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on February 19, preparing to cope with a potential outbreak. Photo by Photo by Heidi Levine/UPI | License Photo
The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess is docked at the Daikoku Pier in Yokohama, Kanagawa-Prefecture, Japan on February 19. Hundreds aboard the ship were infected. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Public service announcements in the subway advise people to wear protective face masks in Beijing on February 6. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
A subway carriage is nearly empty during a normally busy rush hour in Beijing on February 6. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
One of the Beijing's major temple fairs is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak on January 25. All major Chinese New Year events were canceled to help stop the spread of the virus. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians wear protective respiratory masks in downtown Beijing on January 21. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo