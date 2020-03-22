People take photos of the Olympic Flame at Sendai station, Sendai, Miyagi-prefecture, Japan on Saturday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- As the coronavirus outbreak accelerates dramatically throughout the world, the epicenter of the coronavirus, mainland China, has reported a spike in imported cases compared with virtually no home-grown viruses.

A few weeks ago, virtually all cases and deaths were in the nation.

One week ago, the cases outside China had risen to nearly half and during the week Italy overtook China in the number of deaths.

On Sunday, China's National Health Commission reported an increase of six deaths in the past 24 hours for a total of 3,261.

Worldwide there are 13,407 deaths and 311,988 cases, according to John Hopkins tracking.

On Saturday, deaths spiked 14.4 percent in one day and cases went up 25.6 in 24 hours despite restrictions on non-essential services throughout the world.

Italy was second with 53,578 cases and Spain third with 28,572.

The United States climbed to fourth -- a 36.2 percent increase to 26,747. The U.S. death toll climbed 27.9 percent to 330.

On Sunday, China reported 46 new cases, of which 45 were imported for a total of 314. For the past three days, none of the cases derived in the country.

The local infection is in the southern city of Guangzhou, in Guangdong province, where two imported cases -- Philippines and Turkey -- were also reported.

The number of cases overall in mainland China is 81,054 -- the most in the world.

A total of 72,244 patients in mainland China have recovered from the virus and been discharged from hospitals.

In Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus, authorities began removing checkpoints after reporting no new cases for a third day, while other places also eased restrictions.

Elsewhere in China, schools are preparing to open their doors again in many provinces.

China is trying to protect areas outside Hubei, where the death toll is 3,144.

All international flights to Beijing, the capital, will be diverted to other cities in China starting Monday.

Passengers on affected flights will need to clear immigration and customs at their first port of entry. If they are healthy, they will be allowed to board the same aircraft to fly to Beijing, the government announced Sunday.

Outside mainland China, there have been four deaths in Hong Kong and two in Taiwan.

Other Asian countries have been in relatively good health.

In Japan, the death toll is 35, which is an increase of one, and 1,055 cases, which went up by 40. But the nation has raised its travel alert for the United States, urging citizens to only go there if it is essential.

In South Korea, the number of cases grew by 98 to 8,897 with 104 deaths.

The country began conducting new tests on all arrivals from Europe and requiring even those with negative results to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine.

In India, the nation instituted the world's largest non-official curfew -- but it will last only 14 hours.

"The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy," Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept up a steady stream of tweets since early morning, asking citizens to stay inside.

Italy again set a one-day death toll record from COVID-19, on Saturday night reporting another 793 deaths despite a strict lockdown. The nation reports its new figures on Sunday night.

Italy's Civil Protection Department said the country's overall coronavirus death toll reached 4,825, with 53,578 confirmed cases. Some 6,000 people have recovered from the disease.

Spain reported its figures Sunday morning -- 1,720 compared with 1,381 the day before.

"The worst is yet to come, and it is pushing our capacities to the limit," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Saturday night. The nation has been on lockdown for eight days.

Not reporting new statistics Sunday were France, which had 562 deaths Saturday compared with 450 the day before. The first doctor to die from coronavirus in France was a 67-year old-emergency doctor at the Compiègne hospital, the city's Mayor Philippe Marini told French broadcaster BFM on Sunday.

In Britain, there were 233 cases reported Saturday compared with 177 day before. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the country's NHS risks becoming "overwhelmed" by the coronavirus outbreak and that the situation in Britain is just two or three weeks behind Italy.

"The numbers are very stark, and they are accelerating. We are only a matter of weeks -- two or three -- behind Italy," Johnson said.

"The Italians have a superb health care system. And yet their doctors and nurses have been completely overwhelmed by the demand. The Italian death toll is already in the thousands and climbing.

"Unless we act together, unless we make the heroic and collective national effort to slow the spread -- then it is all too likely that our own NHS will be similarly overwhelmed," Johnson said.

Germany on Sunday reported eight additional tests to 92 with cases up to 23,921 behind the United States. The German government is considering a nationwide lockdown after two German states -- Bavaria and Saarland -- imposed state-wide restrictions.

In other developments:

Iran: Supreme religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei refused American aid for Iran's citizens on Sunday.

"Maybe the medication provided is also another tool to aggravate that disease, so we can never trust you," Khamenei, considered the highest authority in Iran, said, without evidence, in a speech delivered on Iran's national TV for the annual Persian new year.

He added it was "very strange" that the United States is offering the country medication.

"The U.S. has shortages, they are facing acute shortages in terms of preventive tools," he said.

Iran reported 556 deaths, which was a spike from 1,433. It has more than 20,000 cases.

Australia: Authorities closed Bondi beach and removed hundreds of people from other popular Sydney beaches on Saturday after large crowds had gathered in clear defiance of public health warnings.

"What we saw this morning at Bondi Beach was the most irresponsible behavior of individuals that we've seen so far," David Elliott, the new South Wales police and emergency services minister, told reporters on Saturday. "We cannot have an area where more than 500 people are gathered."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday issued rules nationwide. Registered and licensed clubs, licensed premises in hotels and pubs, entertainment venues and cinemas, casinos and nightclubs will all close.

Israel: Unemployment surged to 16.5 percent, the country's Employment Service said in a statement Sunday morning, compared with around 4 percent before the coronavirus outbreak began. The nation has 883 cases and one death.