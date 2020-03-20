Viewers watching more streaming video in quarantine and workers telecommuting have placed more strain on Internet bandwidth in Europe. File Photo by Atelier A/Shutterstock/UPI

March 20 (UPI) -- Streaming giants YouTube and Netflix have reduced their video quality in Europe to offset surging demand from viewers as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

YouTube on Friday joined Netflix in allowing only standard-definition streaming in Europe after a request from European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton, to ensure adequate bandwidth meets rising demand. Netflix announced its decision Thursday.

Breton, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki met this week to discuss the surging demand, although they said there's been only "a few usage peaks."

The reduction in video quality will last for at least 30 days.

"We will continue working with member state governments and network operators to minimize stress on the system, while also delivering a good user experience," YouTube said in a statement.

Netflix switched to standard definition after CEO Reed Hastings also met with Breton.

"We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25 percent while also ensuring a good quality service for our members," Netflix said.

Breton, the official responsible for the EU's internal market, said the moves are a preventive measure to "preserve the smooth functioning of the Internet" during the coronavirus crisis -- which has placed unusual strain on providers' bandwidth because more people are working from home and watching video streams in quarantine.

"Streaming platforms, telecom operators and users, we all have a joint responsibility to take steps to ensure the smooth functioning of the Internet during the battle against the virus propagation," Breton said.