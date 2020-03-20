James DeHart (R), the U.S. negotiator for defense cost-sharing, reportedly turned down a South Korean offer to cover the wages of U.S. base employees. File Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

March 20 (UPI) -- The United States has turned down a South Korean offer to cover the wages of South Korean nationals employed on U.S. military bases, raising the stakes of burden-sharing talks between the two countries.

South Korea had made the offer to the Trump administration during the seventh round of negotiations for the Special Measures Agreement in Los Angeles, held Tuesday through Thursday, Yonhap reported.

Jeong Eun-bo, Seoul's chief negotiator in defense negotiations, had proposed to his U.S. State Department counterpart James DeHart that South Korea cover the salary costs for the 9,000 Koreans on U.S. bases. U.S. authorities had said a furlough notice for Korean staff on base would go into effect on April 1 if no deal over military burden sharing is reached between the two countries.

The Trump administration is seeking a five-fold increase, or about $5 billion, in annual contributions from South Korea for maintaining U.S. troops on and beyond the peninsula. A South Korean lawmaker, Yoon Sang-hyun, said last year DeHart had said troops could cost as much as $15 billion annually for Seoul.

South Korea currently pays nearly $1 billion annually.

The U.S. rejection of South Korea's offer increases the possibility thousands of Korean workers will be furloughed. Son Gi-o, secretary general of the U.S. Forces Korea Employees Union, had said placing Korean staff on unpaid leave would ultimately hurt operations on base.

"U.S. troops in South Korea need to eat at canteens on base, but [in the event of a furlough] would the cafeterias operate properly?" Son had said.

On Friday the union held a press conference outside the U.S. Embassy in Seoul. If the furlough goes into effect April 1, the event would be a "stain in history" that will "undermine the spirit of the U.S.-South Korea alliance," employees said.

The two countries are cooperating on other fronts in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea is reviewing the possibility of exporting coronavirus testing kits to the United States, following a U.S. request, said Hong Nam-ki, Seoul's finance minister.

The two countries also signed a bilateral currency swap agreement, valued at $60 billion, for the first time in 11 years, a move that has stabilized financial markets, JTBC reported Friday.