March 20 (UPI) -- North Korea state media said Friday the South's push to inscribe the Korean demilitarized zone as a UNESCO World Heritage Site is an "inconceivable idea," highlighting possibly differing perceptions of the border that divides the two Koreas.
Pyongyang propaganda service Uriminzokkiri said Seoul's Cultural Heritage Administration's plan to jointly register the DMZ as a world heritage location with the North is inappropriate, given the symbolism behind the heavily fortified border.
"For over 70 years, the demilitarized zone of the military demarcation line has been a symbol of national division, suffering, confrontation and hostility, and it is still the most acute site of military confrontation between the North and the South," Uriminzokkiri said.
"How can the barbed wire of division, the wreckage of war and the concrete barriers of resentment that must be removed as soon as possible become the object of joint preservation and pride among our people, and become a world heritage of outstanding value?"
North Korea state media went on to condemn the "foreign powers" and "their quislings" for "dividing the Korean people." The conversion of the DMZ into a tourist destination, "a place to make money," is a "rash act missing a [figurative] gallbladder," Uriminzokkiri added.
Last year at the United Nations General Assembly, South Korean President Moon Jae-in had floated the idea of a "DMZ peace zone," a symbol of reconciliation Moon has championed as part of his diplomacy with the North.
"The DMZ is the common heritage of humankind, and its value must be shared with the whole world. Once peace is established between the two Koreas, I will work together with North Korea to inscribe the DMZ as a UNESCO World Heritage Site," Moon had said.
North Korea's DMZ border is mostly closed to the South. The regime typically trades across its other border, with China.
The 880-mile border is becoming the receiving point for medical aid for North Korea amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Wednesday the group's supplies of equipment, including $15,000 worth of safety glasses, stethoscopes and virus transport media have arrived at the Chinese border city of Dandong. MSF said it working with U.N. agencies to deliver the goods to North Korea, according to Voice of America's Korean service.
DMZ Peace Trails open to hikers in Korea
A tourist hangs a message of peace on a "hope tree" along the DMZ Peace Trail. Visitors can hang plastic "leaves" with messages on the tree. One message, addressed to a father and grandfather, read: "Now that I'm at the DMZ, I'm hoping for reunification. Rest in peace." Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
A group of tourists wait to start a tour of the Peace Trail. Roughly 20 tourists can visit on guided tours six days a week. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
A mother takes a photo of her daughter on Mount Kumgang Observatory with North Korea in the background. Mount Kumgang was opened for about a decade to South Koreans, but access was shut down in 2008 after a tourist was shot and killed by a North Korean soldier there. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
A heavily fortified gate blocks the road from the Peace Trail to Mount Kumgang in North Korea. An impasse in negotiations between the United States and North Korea over Pyongyang's nuclear program has kept international sanctions firmly in place, preventing most economic cooperation with the North. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
A sign warns of mines on the trail, but tourists have been allowed to walk on a safe path since April. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
A South Korean tourists stands next to a barbed wire fence on the DMZ Peace Trail in Goseong, South Korea. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
Soldiers walk alongside a barbed wire fence on the trail. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
A South Korean soldier talks on the phone while accompanying a tour. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
A surveillance camera sits atop a guard post at the DMZ Peace Trail. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
A soldier prepares to help lead a tour. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
A tour guide leads a group. The incredible biodiversity from the area is expected to eventually draw more visitors to the DMZ. The roughly 160 mile-long, 2.5 mile-wide buffer zone is home to some 5,097 species, according to South Korea's Ministry of Environment, including about 106 protected species. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
The DMZ Peace Trail runs along the East Coast of South Korea. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
Signs show the distance to various locations in South and North Korea. Destinations shown include Seoul and Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo
A tour guide takes a photo of a South Korean couple at the Mount Kumgang Observatory. The group had just completed hiking along the DMZ Peace Trail. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo