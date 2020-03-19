Nineteen people have died so far from the coronavirus disease in Indonesia. File Photo by Jiri Flogel/Shutterstock/UPI

March 19 (UPI) -- A large Muslim gathering in Indonesia, expected to attract thousands of worshipers, was called off Thursday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Ijtima Jamaah Tabligh event in South Sulawesi province was expected to attract more than 8,000 Muslim pilgrims from as far away as Saudi Arabia, but organizers canceled at the last minute. It was scheduled to last until Sunday.

More than 500 people tested positive for the virus after a similar pilgrimage in Malaysia two weeks ago.

"After coordinating with the national police chief and the South Sulawesi regional police chief and Gowa District head all night, the Ijtima Jamaah Tabligh event ... will be officially canceled," South Sulawesi Gov. Nurdin Abdullah said.

Indonesian disaster coordinator Doni Monardo sent a letter to organizers requesting the postponement.

"The number of COVID-19 victims keeps growing," Monardo wrote. "The spread is not by the patients in hospitals, but by the infected people who did not show symptoms. They are [coronavirus] carriers who potentially infect others around them."

Nineteen people have died so far from the coronavirus in Indonesia.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo ordered rapid tests Thursday to detect the virus in Indonesia.

"I demand rapid tests be carried out across the country for early detection of infection," he said.