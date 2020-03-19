Public health warning displays, like this one pictured in Beijing, China, on Monday, have been placed along roads and bus stops across China. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- For the first time since the coronavirus disease emerged in December, health officials said Thursday no new locally transmitted cases have been reported in China, marking a milestone in the global fight against the pandemic.

China's National Health Commission announced just 34 new cases, all imported from overseas. Officials cited eight new deaths, all in Hubei province where the virus first appeared three months ago. Officials said Hubei had no new cases on Wednesday.

By contrast, China was reporting thousands of new cases every day just a few weeks ago.

Elsewhere, New Zealand and Australia said they will close their borders to stop the spread of the virus.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her closure will take effect at midnight Thursday and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his will close at 9 p.m. Friday.

"This will stop tourists or temporary visa holders, including students or temporary workers, from coming to or entering New Zealand," Ardern said during a press conference. "New Zealand citizens and permanent residents will be able to return and, of course, that includes the children and partners of citizens and permanent residents."

Protecting New Zealanders from the virus is the number one priority, she said, adding that all of its cases are imported.

"In no time in New Zealand's history has a power like this been used," she said. "And I recognize how extraordinary it is but we have to make decisions in the best interest of those who live here, whether they be young or old, whether they have newly arrived or permanent."

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters also raised the travel advisory to its highest level on Thursday, warning residents not to leave New Zealand.

"This is the first time the New Zealand government has advised New Zealanders against traveling anywhere overseas," he said in a statement. "That reflects the seriousness of the situation we are facing with COVID-19."

New Zealand also ordered indoor gatherings of more than 100 people to be canceled, strengthening a previous order by Ardern on Monday for outdoor gatherings to not exceed 500 people.

Morrison said 80 percent of Australian cases have been imported.

Australia has already seen a drop by about a third of foreigner travelers since he ordered arrivals to self-quarantine for 14 days, a policy that will still be in effect for returning Australians.

The Reserve Bank of Australia slashed interest rates to a record low 0.25 percent as a measure to guard the economy. The bank announced a target yield of about 0.25 percent on three-year Australian government bonds and will offer support to small- and medium-sized businesses.

"Australia's financial system is resilient and well placed to deal with the effects of the coronavirus," Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe said in a statement.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday continued to urge nations to promote isolation, increase testing and treat every suspected case, calling this tactic "the best hope of preventing widespread community transmission."

"This virus is presenting us with an unprecedented threat," he said. "But it's also an unprecedented opportunity to come together as one against a common enemy -- an enemy against humanity."

Britain on Wednesday ordered all schools to close on Friday until further notice to clamp down on the spread of COVID-19.

"Fighting coronavirus and protecting the vulnerable and our [National Health Service] are the government's top priorities right now," Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said in a statement. "That's why we are asking schools, nurseries and colleges to close."

Exceptions are being made for children of "key workers" and vulnerable children, the Education Ministry said, adding that children who do not fall into either of these groups are to remain at home "with appropriate care."

The British Ministry of Defense put 20,000 troops on standby for deployment. About half were being held at "higher readiness" in advance of a civil emergency.