Google is honoring the arrival of the fall equinox for those living in the Southern Hemisphere with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Google is honoring the arrival of the spring equinox for those living in the Northern Hemisphere with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

March 19 (UPI) -- Google is welcoming the arrival of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and fall in the Southern Hemisphere with different Doodles.

Users living north of the equator will see on Google's homepage artwork of a bunny traveling in a hot air balloon among a clear blue sky. The bunny is facing left and the Google logo is green.

For users living south of the equator, Google's homepage features similar but different artwork of a squirrel traveling in a hot air balloon.

The squirrel is looking towards the right and the Google logo is orange. A collection of fall leaves are also flying around the hot air balloon.

Google last year, welcomed the arrival of spring and fall using artwork of a cartoon planet earth. The planet, for spring, was surprised to find a pink flower growing on top of its head while the planet for fall was resting as a brown and orange leaf sat on top of its head.