Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, shown at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, announced new sanctions against Iran Wednesday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Wednesday new sanctions against Iran after suspected Tehran-supported militias fired rockets at U.S. military forces in neighboring Iraq.

The Pentagon said Sunday rocket attacks on Camp Taji base, north of Baghdad, killed two U.S. service members. The facility houses coalition forces who are fighting Islamic State militants.

The United States responded by firing at targets believed to be in control of Kataeb Hezbollah militia members. The militias have continued their attacks since, shooting rockets near Baghdad's Green Zone and another nearby training base where NATO trainers and coalition soldiers live.

"Yesterday, the U.S. Department of State sanctioned nine entities and three individuals who have engaged in activity that could enable the Iranian regime's violent behavior," Pompeo said. "The actions of these individuals and entities provide revenue to the regime that it may use to fund terror and other destabilizing activities, such as the recent rocket attacks on Iraqi and coalition forces located at Camp Taji in Iraq."

Pompeo said the sanctions should starve Iran of oil funds and will make the country more isolated.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tuesday that U.S. sanctions were killing "innocents" there suffering from the coronavirus. Iran is one of the hardest-hit countries with more than 1,000 deaths from the pandemic, only behind China and Italy in fatalities.

"Unlawful U.S. sanctions drained Iran's economic resources, impairing ability to fight [the coronavirus]," Zarif said in a Twitter post. "They literally kill innocents. It is immoral to observe them. Doing so has never saved anyone from future US wrath. Join the growing global campaign to disregard U.S. sanctions on Iran."