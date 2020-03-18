The family of Toshi Akagi, a Japanese finance ministry official who worked for former Japanese tax agency chief Nobuhisa Sagawa (pictured), is suing the Japanese government. File Photo by Franck Robichon/EPA-EFE

March 18 (UPI) -- The family of a Japanese finance ministry official who died by suicide in the wake of a land sale scandal is suing the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The spouse of Toshio Akagi, who did not appear at the press conference hosted by attorney Tadashi Matsumaru in Osaka on Wednesday, is suing the government for about $1 million, the Mainichi Shimbun and Japan Times reported Wednesday.

The legal action comes two years after Akagi's boss, Nobuhisa Sagawa, then director-general of the financial bureau of the finance ministry, admitted to tampering with documents related to an illicit land sale.

The land in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, was sold in June 2016 for less than $1.3 million, but had a market value of more than $7 million.

The deeply discounted land was sold to Moritomo Gakuen, a school foundation with links to first lady Akie Abe. She was appointed honorary principal at the foundation's planned elementary school, but later stepped down following reports.

Charges against Sagawa, including altering 14 documents in 2017 related to the sale of government land, were all dropped in May 2018, however.

Akagi, who was 54 when he died, was under tremendous stress in the wake of the scandal, his family says.

Local news magazine Shukan Bunshun reported Tuesday that Akagi left behind a suicide note.

"Nobody says 'no' to Sagawa, who is the chief of the financial bureau and a power harassment bureaucrat...This is the kingdom of finance ministry bureaucrats," Akagi allegedly wrote, according to the report.

"It's so scary that I will lose my mind...I say goodbye."

Akagi fell ill in July, and died by suicide on March 7, 2018.

The lawsuit claims Akagi resisted orders to alter the documents.

"The Ministry of Finance is persisting with its false testimony in the Diet and elsewhere," the suit says.

Shinzo Abe became Japan's longest serving prime minister in November 2019.