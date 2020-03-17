A traveler takes photos of a departure board showing canceled flights at Tokyo International Airport in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Hong Kong announced mandatory quarantines for anyone entering from abroad and Iran released thousands of prisoners Tuesday to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Worldwide, there were 183,804 cases in 155 countries and 7,166 deaths as of Tuesday morning, according to a live tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Asia

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said that anyone entering the semi-autonomous region from abroad will be quarantined for 14 days starting Thursday.

Lam announced the measure during a briefing while wearing a protective face mask, adding that Hong Kong is shifting its focus to prevent the virus from entering the region from foreign countries. The outbreak has slowed in mainland China several weeks after it emerged in Wuhan.

"With the continuous spread of the disease, the [Hong Kong Special Administrative Region] government has now moved our focus from preventing import cases from mainland to import cases to overseas," she said.

Hong Kong has recorded 158 cases since the first case in early January.

Taiwan on Tuesday also ordered a 14-day quarantine for travelers from 20 countries and three U.S. states, Washington, New York and California, starting Thursday at midnight.

China's National Health Commission reported 21 new cases, all but one of which were imported. Hubei province, home to Wuhan, reported just one new case.

A sharp rise in cases was reported in Indonesia Tuesday, health officials said. Jakarta also announced it was suspending its visa exemption policies for short stays, socking its already hard-hit tourism sector.

Malaysia on Tuesday reported its first coronavirus death, a 60-year-old pastor. The country has reported more than 550 cases -- the most in Southeast Asia.

Middle East

In Iran, where health officials said cases reached nearly 15,000 Monday, some 85,000 prisoners were temporarily released as a means to combat the virus.

Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said half of those released were "security-related prisoners."

Health officials in Jordan said four new cases were reported, and its stock exchange suspended operations until further notice.

Australia/New Zealand

New Zealand announced a $7.3 billion stimulus package Tuesday to boost healthcare, offer businesses subsidies and support the most vulnerable. The package represents 4 percent of New Zealand's GDP, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement.

"Our first priority is the health and well-being of our people," he said. "The global spread of the virus has also disrupted economies across the world, costing the jobs and livelihoods of countless families."

The full impact on New Zealand, which has 11 confirmed cases, is not yet known but it will cost jobs and negatively impact businesses, he said.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade urged Australians traveling abroad who wish to return home do so as soon as possible via commercial flights, warning they may not be able to later.

The agency also warned that Australians abroad may not be able to access help at consular offices due to travel restrictions.