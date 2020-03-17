A traveler takes photos of a departure board showing canceled flights at Tokyo International Airport in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced Tuesday that anyone entering the semi-autonomous region from abroad will be quarantined for 14 days starting Thursday in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the China-ruled region.

Lam announced the new measure during a briefing while wearing a medical face mask, stating Hong Kong was shifting its focus to prevent the coronavirus from entering the region from foreign countries as the outbreak appears to be quieting in mainland China where it emerged in December before infecting the world over.

"With the continuous spread of the disease, the [Hong Kong Special Administrative Region] government has now moved our focus from preventing import cases from mainland to import cases to overseas," she said.

Hong Kong has recorded 158 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since it registered its first case in early January. In the last two weeks, it recorded 57 cases of infection, 50 of which were imported, she said.

"If we don't take stringent measures now, then the efforts we've made in the past two months to prevent the spread of the disease would go to waste," she said. "So if we do not take proper measures these imported cases may lead to community outbreak and the consequences could be dire."

Hong Kong, which has recorded four deaths from the virus, had issued the quarantine measure on Sunday for travelers from the United States, Britain and Ireland, as well as Egypt. The move was already in place for travelers from South Korea, the European Union, Iran and Hokkaido, Japan.

In early February, Hong Kong requested those entering the region from the mainland to self-isolate for 14 days.

Lam on Monday also said Hong Kong was increasing its travel advisory, urging residents against all non-essential travel.

"In other words, Hong Kong residents should stop traveling, unless it is absolutely essential," she said.

To facilitate Hong Kong residents studying abroad to return home, Cathay Pacific would be increasing its number of flights as well as use larger planes, she said.

China's National Health Commission reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, 20 of which were imported cases. Hubei province, home to Wuhan City where the disease emerged in December, only recorded one infection. The new numbers increase its total infections to 80,881 and total deaths to 3,226.

Worldwide, there were 182,406 cases in 155 countries and 7, 154 deaths, according to a live tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Also on Tuesday, New Zealand announced a massive $7.3 billion stimulus package to boost health care, offer businesses subsidies and support those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19.

The package represents 4 percent of New Zealand's GDP, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement.

"Our first priority is the health and wellbeing of our people," he said. "The global spread of the virus has also disrupted economies across the world, costing the jobs and livelihoods of countless families."

The impact COVID-19 will have on New Zealand, which has 11 confirmed cases of the virus, is not yet known but it will cost jobs and negatively impact businesses, he said.

"I want to make it clear that this is not a one-off package -- it is just the beginning," he said. "As we go through this crisis toward economic recovery the government will be constantly monitoring the situation and adjusting its response."

Broken down, nearly half of the money will go toward wage subsidies with $1.7 billion allocated for income support for the most vulnerable and another $1.7 billion in business tax changes to free up cashflow.