March 16 (UPI) -- A Japanese district court Monday sentenced Satoshi Uematsu to death after finding him guilty in the 2016 stabbing deaths of 19 people at a facility for people with disabilities where he once worked.

The stabbing spree was one of Japan's worst mass murders since the end of World War II. Prosecutors accused Uematsu, 30, of breaking into the Tsukui Yamayurien Home in Sagamihara early July 26.

He tied up several staff members on duty before stabbing a total of 43 disabled residents. Many of those residents were still in their beds when they were attacked. Uematsu turned himself in shortly after the attacks still wearing bloody clothes and a blood-stained knife.

Defense attorneys said Uematsu had abused marijuana for several years and it altered his personality where he started to have delusions and hallucinations. They argued he was mentally incompetent and asked for acquittal or a lesser sentence.

Prosecutors said, though, Uematsu was competent enough to be held responsible for the rampage, saying he was motivated by working at the facility. They said he was motivated by wanting to "kill the disabled who cannot communicate."

Uematsu started working at the facility in 2012 and while he did not have any reported problems there, he had run-ins with the police, injuring a man in Tokyo in 2015. He was placed in an institution before the attack after writing a letter saying he had the "ability to kill 470 disabled people."

Authorities, though, failed to inform the facility when he was released in March 2016, just three months before the attack.