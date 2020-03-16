German police officers in Kehl, Germany, check vehicles at the French border on Sunday after the government announced new restrictions to address the coronavirus outbreak. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE

March 16 (UPI) -- Germany became the latest European nation Monday to severely restrict border crossings as the continent works to control the coronavirus outbreak.

In putting borders restrictions in place, Germany has joined several neighbors in restricting free travel within the European Union's Schengen network of open internal borders.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced the new restrictions late Sunday, which will affect frontiers with Switzerland, France, Austria, Denmark and Luxembourg.

"Travelers without a valid reason to travel can no longer enter," he said, adding there will be exceptions for goods traffic and commuters.

More than 5,800 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Germany. Thirteen patients have died and almost 50 have recovered, health officials said.

Austria was the first to restrict borders when it set up checkpoints along its Alpine border with Italy, which has since emerged as the disease's epicenter in Europe. Austria is now demanding that travelers from Italy produce proof they have been cleared by doctors.

Germany has joined Slovenia, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Cyprus in imposing border restrictions.

Over the weekend, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged member states not to impose unilateral border closings, and instead allow the EU to develop uniform guidelines for health screenings for international travel.

"Certain controls may be justified, but general travel bans are not seen as being the most effective by the World Health Organization," von der Leyen told reporters.

"Ultimately it amounts to reintroducing internal borders, at a time when solidarity between member states is needed."