Authorities said Apple and two wholesalers agreed not to compete and prevented distributors from competing with each other. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- French authorities on Monday fined Apple $1.23 billion for what they say has been anti-competitive behavior by the U.S. tech giant.

The French Competition Authority said Apple blocked premium resellers from lowering prices and forced them to sell products at the same price as Apple's integrated sales channels. It also said Apple subjected resellers to "unfair and unfavorable commercial conditions."

Tech Data and Ingram Micro, two of Apple's wholesalers, were also fined $85 million and $70 million in relation to the case.

"Apple and its two wholesalers agreed not to compete and prevent distributors from competing with each other, thereby sterilizing the wholesale market for Apple products," Isabelle de Silva, president of the French Competition Authority, said in a statement.

An Apple representative called the authority's decision "disheartening."

"It relates to practices from over a decade ago and discards 30 years of legal precedent that all companies in France rely on with an order that will cause chaos for companies across all industries," the representative said. "We strongly disagree with them and plan to appeal."

Last month, French watchdogs fined Apple $28 million over claims iPhone software updates slowed down older smartphones.