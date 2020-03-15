Italian soldiers carry out checks at the border between Italy and France in Menton, southern France, on Sunday. Italy is under lockdown in an attempt to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus. Several European countries have closed borders, schools as well as public facilities, and have cancelled most major sports and entertainment events to prevent the spread of the outbreak. Photo by Sebastien Nogier/EPA-EFE

March 15 (UPI) -- The number of worldwide coronavirus deaths neared 6,000 Sunday as virtually all new cases and fatalities have moved from the epicenter mainland China to other nations, including Italy and Iran.

Nearly half of the 156,400 confirmed covid-19 cases and 5,883 deaths are now outside mainland China, according a running total by Johns Hopkins.

Since originally concentrating in China, the outbreak has grown into a pandemic as declared by the World Health Organization on Wednesday.

Around the globe, the disease has forced the closure of schools, businesses, sporting events, entertainment and travel, including by air and cruise ships. Stock markets have tumbled. And where stores have been open, there has been a run on staples and supplies, including cleaning products.

After the first case was identified in mainland China in early January, the daily death reports skyrocketed into the hundreds and the cases in the thousands but they have dropped down tremendously.

Ten new deaths in mainland China were announced Sunday by the China Health Commission.

China has 80,844 cases, including only 20 new ones. That leaves 75,556 elsewhere.

The death toll stands at 3,199 in China with the global toll at 5,833.

A total of 66,911 patients have recovered and been discharged from Chinese hospitals, said the NHC. Most new cases are imported from other countries.

After weeks of a lockdown, domestic travel is resuming, including reopening of highways.

The second-largest cluster is in Italy with 1,441 deaths and 21,157 cases.

Italy reported 3,497 new novel coronavirus cases and 175 deaths on Saturday night, the highest number of new ones reported in a single day since the outbreak began.

For the past week, the entire nation has been under lockdown, which began in northern Italy, including Milan, where the outbreak is concentrated.

With nothing much to do in Italy, many residents have resorted to song.

In a video showing a dimly lit and deserted street, men and women sing "Il Canto della Verbena" ("The Song of Verbena") -- a traditional patriotic folk song.

No other country reported deaths in the thousands.

Iran has reported 724 deaths and 13,938 cases, including 1,209 new cases and 113 deaths Saturday.

Iran has ordered shrines to close in the holy city of Qom, where the country's coronavirus outbreak is thought to have begun.

Other high numbers in Europe through Saturday are in Spain (6,391 cases, 196 deaths), Germany (4,585 cases, nine deaths) and France (4,585 cases, 91 deaths).

The United States is eighth in number of cases with 2,952 as well as 59 deaths, including 40 in Washington state, mainly at a nursing home near Seattle.

South Korea reported 76 new coronavirus cases Sunday for a total of 8,162 confirmed cases, according to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers have grown with hundreds of thousands of people being tested -- far more than any other nation.

There have been 75 deaths for a .90 percent mortality rate.

Most of the cases have been linked to a call center in Seoul in the southern city of Daegu, where the outbreak has been concentrated.

Japan, however, reported the largest single-day increase in cases: 64 new ones, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,477, according to Japan's Health Ministry. But 697 are associated with the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was off Yokohama, near Tokyo, under quarantine for weeks.

In other developments: