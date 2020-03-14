March 14 (UPI) -- The Australian Antarctic Division airlifted an American expeditioner from a United States base in Antarctica this week due to an unspecified medical problem.

The AAD received a request from the U.S. Antarctic Program Friday and sent a medical team from Hobart to airlift the passenger from McMurdo station to Christchurch, New Zealand.

It's rare to perform medical airlifts this time of the year, said Charlton Clark, the general manager of Antarctic Operations.

"At this time of the year most Antarctic nations have already shut down operations for the winter season, so this medical evacuation was unusual," Clark said. "We are really pleased to be able to assist the United States Antarctic Program as a first-responder in this emergency and it's a real testament to the great spirit of cooperation between Antarctic nations."

Clark also said the conditions on the ground made the airlift challenging. Temperatures were -22 degrees Fahrenheit with windchill.

"It's great to have the support of national partners and know that we all share a deep dedication to Antarctic research programs and personnel," said Stephanie Short, the US National Science Foundation's Section Head for Antarctic Infrastructure & Logistics.