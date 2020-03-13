Citizens wear mandatory, protective face masks and have their temperature checked before they're allowed to enter an international shopping mall in Beijing, China, on Tuesday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Nations worldwide increased efforts Friday to fight off the spread of the coronavirus, as China reported its lowest daily number of new infections since the beginning of the crisis in December.

China's National Health Commission reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths in its daily update. It said five were reported in Wuhan, ground zero for the global outbreak, and three were imported -- meaning no new infections in China were recorded outside the virus' epicenter.

The new numbers increased China's total caseload to just under 81,000 -- of which 64,000 have been treated and discharged from hospitals. Nearly 3,200 people in China have died since the virus emerged.

New cases have also slowed in South Korea. Health officials cited Friday 110 new cases -- the lowest daily number in more than two weeks.

Seoul said it's close to completing a massive testing effort in the southeastern city of Daegu, the country's main coronavirus hotspot, and will increase measures to contain clusters elsewhere.

Internationally, more than 6,700 new patients and 300 deaths were reported, including four nations reporting their first cases -- French Polynesia, Turkey, Honduras and the Ivory Coast, the World Health Organization said.

The total worldwide has surpassed 125,000 and 4,600 deaths, the WHO said after classifying the outbreak a global pandemic this week.

In Japan, the lower house of Parliament, the Diet, on Friday approved a measure giving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the government greater leeway to institute emergency measures, such as closing schools. New infections rose Friday afternoon with the addition of eight more cases.

Abe said he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump Friday morning and the pair intend to save the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, scheduled to begin in July.

Trump praised Japan's preparations and said there are still "lots of options" for holding the Summer Games as scheduled, after earlier suggesting they might have to be postponed for a year.

Thomas Bach, head of the International Olympic Committee, told German media the IOC will ultimately follow the WHO recommendation on whether to cancel the Tokyo Games.

Australia has increased its travel advisory to Level 3 and urged the public against traveling overseas.

"We advise all Australians to reconsider your need to travel overseas at this time, regardless of your destination, age or health," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Friday. "If your travel is not essential, consider carefully whether now is the right time."

Morrison, who on Thursday unveiled an $11 billion stimulus package to counter the economic harm of the coronavirus, also called for gatherings of more than 500 people to be canceled as a precautionary measure.