Farooq Abdullah (C) stands with his wife Molly (R) and daughter Safia at his home in Srinagar, India, on Friday. Photo by Farooq Khan/EPA-EFE

March 13 (UPI) -- Prominent Kashmir politician Farooq Abdullah was released from prison Friday after spending seven months in detention.

Abdullah and son Omar Abdullah were taken into custody last August when the Indian government imposed a communication shutdown in the formerly autonomous, India-controlled regions of Jammu and Kashmir. The crackdown cut all cellphone and Internet service and added extra security.

India used a strict public safety law to detain Abdullah, a former government minister in Kashmir, and could have held him for two years without trial.

Farooq was released Friday, but Omar was not.

"I am free today. Now, I will be able to go to Delhi and attend Parliament and speak for you all," Abdullah told reporters Friday from his home.

"This freedom will be complete when all leaders are released. I hope the government of India will take action to release everyone."

India has used the Public Safety Act in the past to arrest terrorists and separatists.